ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise 10-day annual folk festival, known as “Lok Mela” from November 15. According to announcement, the festival would be organised in collaboration with all provincial culture departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Balitstan.

The festival aims at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folk song and dance performances, craft bazaar, folk cuisine and other attractions.