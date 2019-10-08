Share:

Hafizabad - Thirty men, women and children fell unconscious when they took poisonous meal at a funeral in Chah Saroo (Noutheen). The dependents of late Muhammad Aslam had arranged food at the qul ceremony. More than thirty men, women and children who have taken the meal fell unconscious suddenly and rushed to the Trauma Centre. According to villagers, it is feared that some poisonous pest might have fallen in the ‘deg’ which made the food poisonous. Meanwhile, a shopkeeper and a dacoit were seriously injured when four bandits raided the shop of the shopkeeper for dacoity in Chak Chatha (Hafizabad) last night. According to police source, four armed bandits raided the shop of Saqib in Chak Chatha last night and attempted to snatch cash and other valuable but Saqib displayed courage and grappled with one of the dacoits. In the meantime the raiders opened indiscriminate firing as a result of which Saqib and one of the dacoits, which was later identified as Hasnain of Wazirabad were seriously injured. The police have arrested the injured dacoit but all the three bandits managed their escape. The injured were rushed to the Trauma Centre, registered a case and launched hunt to arrest the other dacoits.