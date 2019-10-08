Share:

MIRPUR - English Cricketer Adil Rashid along with Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Umair Hasan visited the earthquake affected areas of Mirpur, AJ&K and distributed relief goods among the local communities. Adil Rashid while talking to the media said : “I have special affection for Mirpur because my parents were born here and I am in Pakistan for the people who are in desperate need of help”. Country Director Islamic Relief, Umair Hasan said: “We have been the first to reach the area after the earthquake and being completely aware of the damages, we are responding in an effective manner jointly with the government and scaling up our response in the coming days to address the needs of the affected”.