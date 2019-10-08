Share:

LAHORE - A study mission of Asian Development Bank (ADB) from Manila, led by Herman Sonneveld, Monday called on LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and discussed a number of issues including business climate, vocational training and industry academia linkages. ADB representatives answered various questions raised by the LCCI office-bearers and Executive Committee members.

Herman Sonneveld, who is expert on vocational education and training, said that ADB has a long track record in assisting its developing member countries for achieve the goal of quality education for all. He said that training and skills development systems in developing member countries need to be fully equipped to produce human resources with competencies aligned to the needs of the labor market. He said that ADB has been assisting Pakistan address its various issues but investment in technical and vocational education must be backed by the institutional improvement.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the role of ADB in economic development of Pakistan particularly through up-gradation of power infrastructure. He said that Pakistan have to take a number of steps to improve their skills set. “Curricula of skill development institutions should be modified and reformed to make it more demand driven, with special focus on skill-competitiveness and employability of the graduates. This can be done through knowledge partnerships with high quality private sector employers and international training providers. There is a wide difference between the modern world and our part of the world in terms of economic growth, technological development, various facilities and opportunities available to the masses”, he added.