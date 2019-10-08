Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened a meeting of the cabinet today to take up 24-point agenda.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and other senior officials will participate in the meeting.

Separately, Buzdar presided over a meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development on Monday. Matters pertaining to different departments came under review. Approval was being granted to reconstitute the standing committee on Food Department for commodity financial operation. Approval was also being accorded for issuance of subsidiary grant during current financial year 2019-20 for Anti-Corruption Establishment. Usman Buzdar while directing government departments to ensure implementation on financial discipline said that all possible resources should be utilized to bring transparency in financial matters. Approval was also being given to the minutes relating to 16th meeting of cabinet standing committee for finance and development. Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of concerned departments and other high officials participated in the meeting.

Also, the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting at CM office. During the meeting proposals regarding performance of Housing & Urban Development Department as well as providing better and improved facilities to the citizens were being reviewed. Addressing the participants in the meeting, Buzdar said that Housing & Urban Development Department will be harmonized with modern requirements because the role of Housing & Urban Development Department is pivotal with regard to providing better facilities in the cities, he added.