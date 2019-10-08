Share:

Rawalpindi - The New Town police have registered a case against student of a private college along with his 12 accomplices for torturing his fellow, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

However, no arrest has been made by police so far, he said. He said City Police Officer Rana Faisal also took notice of the issue and ordered SP Rawal Division Asif Masood to arrest the culprits.

The move on part of police was only made after sharing of the video by some citizens on social media showing a gang of 10 to 12 people mercilessly thrashing a student in limits of Police Station New Town that earned public wrath and criticism against police. According to contents of First Information Report, the victim student Sardar Bilal on hospital bed told police that he was heading towards parking lot of his college to get motorcycle after ending classes when his fellow Shehroz along with 12 others stepped down from a pickup and attacked him.

He alleged the one of the attackers hit his head with handle of pistol, whereas, the other attacker gave him a cut on finger with a blunt dagger while injuring him critically.

The victim added the other attackers also pounced upon him thrashing with kicks, punches, rods and iron punches. “I took refuge inside College building but the attackers did not spare me and tried to kidnap and hurled threats of dire consequences,” he said. He told police that the reason behind attack on him was a fight which took place between Usama and Shehroz a few days ago. He told police Shehroz attacked him in a bid to take revenge of that fight he had nothing to do with. Sardar Bilal requested police to register case and arrest the accused. Taking action, police booked the attackers and began investigation.

SP Rawal Division Asif Masood, in a statement, said police have registered a case against accused involved in thrashing a student outside a private college. He said police also raided the possible hideouts of the accused but could not arrest anybody. He said the culprits would not be spared at any cost.