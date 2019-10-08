Share:

Chairman China Gezhouba Group Lyu Zexiang called on Prime Minister in Beijing today and discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

The Chinese Group showed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan especially in the energy sector.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani were also present in the meeting.

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) is one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities. The Chinese group has expanded its business in more than one hundred countries and regions.