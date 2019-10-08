Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi Monday directed the officials to repair out-of-order streetlights on all major roads of the city within 10 days. The commissioner said this while presiding over a meeting on streetlights in the city. He said a joint team of all agencies of the Lahore administration would start visits to check streetlights from today. Asif Bilal Lodhi said that according to LDA 18 roads with 100 percent streetlights would be handed over to MCL soon. He said that MCL vehicles must be on road at night to repair the out-of-order lights. LDA DG Usman Moazzam, Ali Abbas Bukhari, Mazhar Khan and others attended the meeting.