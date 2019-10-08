Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting held here on Tuesday which reviewed in detail the progress made during past three months on Annual Development Programme and foreign funded projects.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over some departments for not timely utilizing the released funds.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar directed to ensure the timely utilization of funds within the stipulated time-frame. He further directed that work should be started on development schemes till 15th of October after getting approval.

He said that sluggishness in getting approval of development schemes is intolerable. He said that increasing the capacity of department is utmost necessary. He said that there is no reason for delay in development projects.

The Chief Minister said that pace on work of foreign funded projects should be accelerated besides ensuring their timely completion. Issued should be resolved at the earliest and subsequently move ahead. He said that he is not satisfied over the performance of some government departments. He said that pending affairs should be resolved as early as possible.

Usman Buzdar while calling the meeting after 7 days said that he will review the progress on Annual Development Programme and foreign funded projects on weekly basis. Matters will not be carried out in such a manner. Departments will have to ensure timely completion of welfare projects. Chief Minister was informed that Finance Department has so far released 98 billion rupees under the head of Annual Development Programme.

Secretary P&D briefed the meeting regarding progress on ADP and foreign funded projects. Provincial Minister Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.