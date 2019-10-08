Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has given a nod to launch $1.6 billion Karachi Water & Sewerage Improvement Programme (KWSIP) to make Water board, operationally, financially and institutionally viable.

He took this decision while presiding a meeting to launch a well-conceived water board’s improvement programme here at CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Chief P&D Naeem Zafar, DG KWSB Asadullah Khan, PD KWSIP Ayoub Shaikh and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank sponsored KWSSIP was being launched to raise KW&SB operational capacity to deliver all of its customers safe and reliable water service on sustainable and predictable basis. Through the project an environment would be established for private sector investment in water supply and wastewater treatment.

The KWSSIP is a $1.6 billion project in which World Bank share is 40 percent and 40 percent funds will be provided by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the provincial government will pay 20 percent. There are four components of four phases of the project. The component one is about reforms, second of securing sustainable water supply and sanitation and third component is about project management and studies.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government to sign Commitment of Cooperation within next few days so that project could be started. He approved steering committee to monitor implementation of the project. The reform in KWSB includes overhauling HR policy and service rules, improve communication strategy, capacity building, budget, financial management, improvement in revenue collection and improving customers relations.

PHASE-II

The cost of the phase-II is $685, said the chief minister and added it has 12 components. They are 100 MGD Bulk Water supply scheme from Haleji to Pipri, additional 50 MGD water supply through existing Bulk system from Kijnhar Lake to Pipri. Remodeling of Haliji Conduit for supply of 30 MGD additional water to Karachi. Abstraction of 15 MGD additional water from Dumlottee well. Rehabilitation of all 10 Wastewater pumping stations, improvement of water supply and sewerage in low income communities (katchiabadies).

Priority sewer network rehabilitation and extension. Priority water network rehabilitation, including installation of meters, reducing energy consumption, augmentation and extensions of workshop & offices, rehabilitation of existing and construction of new filtration plants.

The chief minister said that the in the second phase around 195 MGD additional water would be made available for the city.

He said that he would try to start additional water supply schemes much before time so that maximum water could be made available for the city.