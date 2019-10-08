Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will not allow reconstruction of Karachi-Lahore Peshawar Railway Track commonly known as Main Line-1 (ML-1) at the coast of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Speaking during the Sindh Assembly session on Monday, Murad said that the federal government wanted to use 18-kilometer portion of the KCR – from Drigh Road to City Station Karachi – for ML-1 but the provincial government will not let them to do so at the sake of the KCR which he said the project of Karachiites.

“ML-1 is also the main project and the federal government may find alternative for it,” he said. But when the Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi recommended that the track could be used for both the projects through modern technologies, the CM expressed no reservations, if that happens. He said that KCR was incorporate in the China Pak Economic Corridor but it too suffered huge during the last year. “You may don’t like Murad Ali Shah but don’t treat Sindh like a stepmother,” said the CM.

He added that several projects of the provincial government suffered delay due the centre’s ‘lethargy’, adding that he wrote four letters to the Prime Minister but none of them was replied.

Coming down hard on the federal government, Murad said the Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t seek proposals ‘as per democratic norms from Sindh government ahead of his China visit. “The federal government has to ask provincial governments to seek their proposals ahead of big international visits but it (PTI) don’t know to run the country’s affairs,” Murad added. He said that he came to know about Imran’s visit only through media reports just few days ago.

Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi hit back at the provincial government and said that the CM approached the Prime Minster ‘after his plane took off‘. He was of the view that modern technology could pave the way for smooth running of both the projects on the same track. Naqvi said that point scoring should not be done, asking Murad to avoid such debate.

Later, on the CM’s directives, the Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran moved a resolution and asked the federal government to prioritised the KCR.

“This house resolves and recommends to the Government of Sindh to approach the federal Government to accord the highest priority to the Karachi Circular Railway Project (KCR). The KCR project was included in the CPEC on the request of the Government of Sindh in the year 2016 and since then the project was diligently followed by the government. It is noteworthy to state that so far several letters have been written by the Chief Minister to the federal Government in the last three years, the most recent of which was written in August 2019,” the resolution read.

It further added that Sindh government had participated in all the relevant technical forums relating to CPFC projects including the Joint Working Group (JWG) and 6th, 7” and 8th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meetings in Islamabad and in China held from 2017 to 2018. “The Government of China’s representatives acknowledged the feasibility of KCR and agreed to include the same in its portfolio. It may be noted that it is Government of Sindh which is taking full responsibility for the loan and repayment while the Federal Government is to only provide Sovereign Guarantees. It has been reported that the Prime Minister of Pakistan on his upcoming visit to China will be engaging to secure financing for ML-1 (The Karachi to Peshawar Railway Track) and NOT KCR. Hence, again Karachi and the national development which is to be realized by investing in mass transport in Karachi will be ignored,” the resolution read.

It was stated that KCR project by all means is a project of national importance and not only the people of Karachi but the entire country will benefit from it. The resolution added that the first Right of Way on the 18 KM’s from Drigh Road to City Station and Karachi Port should be accorded to KCR in the best interest of the people of Karachi. An alternate route, preferably elevated track may be established by the federal government for ML-1.

“This House further implores and demands that the Prime Minister should make all endeavors to make the KCR project, a top priority in his trip to China,” the PPP lawmaker asked in his resolution. Later, the resolution was adopted amid protest by the PTI, MQM-P and GDA as they were not allowed to speak on it.

Separately, The Sindh Coastal Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed unanimously, extending the authority’s jurisdiction to entire coastal areas of the province. Earlier, the authority was mandated to work only at costal areas of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin Districts.