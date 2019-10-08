Share:

LOS ANGELES - Constance Wu goes to acting classes on her days off. The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star likes to practice her craft even when she is not working because it makes her feel the ‘’most free’’.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ‘’I love what I do. It’s more fun for me than going to a party. When I have a day off, I go to acting class. I’m there with all the other actors who are struggling and waiting tables and trying to become actors, just because it’s fun. It’s where I feel most free.’’

Constance previously admitted she doesn’t ‘’think anything through’’.

She said: ‘’I don’t think anything through. I am very impulsive and reactive. I have always been a person who is kind of outspoken, but nobody knew who I was before. Now I have this weird thing called fame, and I wasn’t looking for it, I didn’t ask for it, but if you have it, you might as well use it for something good. And the best thing I think I can do is help amplify the voices of people who don’t feel heard.’’ The 37-year-old actress has also spoke of the importance of Asian-American activism.