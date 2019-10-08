Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid Monday visited the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad and inspected cleanliness and medical facilities in the hospital. The hospital administration briefed the minister about healthcare facilities being provided to patients, said a handout issued here. On the occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the government had recruited doctors in all government hospitals on merit, adding that maximum relief to patients were being provided in government hospitals.