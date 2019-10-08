Share:

LAHORE - Ex-minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has urged the government to take right decisions to fix the economic issues before it was too late. “The government is losing popularity because of economic breakdown and the resultant price hike and inflation”, he said while talking to a group of journalists here. The former minister of Musharraf’s regime predicted greater participation of people in the JUI-F long march, saying that thousands of people had lost their jobs in the last one year and many of these may also join the protest besides Maulana’s own workers. He viewed that political compulsions may drag the mainstream opposition parties into the long march since they may not like to see Maulana Fazalur Rehman stealing the show singlehandedly. Also, they are under pressure from their party workers to pull down the present government, he added. “Notwithstanding their reservations about the planned Islamabad lockdown, the PPP and the PML-N may decide to get on the bandwagon because of political reasons”, he observed. He said public sentiment had turned against the government and Maulana would like to exploit the situation. Durrani noted that it was a strange turn of events that opposition politics was revolving around Maulana at this moment.