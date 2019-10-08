Share:

A fake housing scheme running in the name of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari got revealed today (Oct. 8) while Anti-Corruption East conducted a raid and arrested one of the accused.

According to Deputy Director Anti-Corruption East Zamir Abbasi, they raided the office of Bhutto Welfare Housing Society after receiving several complaints regarding the fake scheme and arrested the CEO of the company.

The accused collected millions of rupees from the citizens through fake housing scheme. The organized group was occupying government land and showing them in the name of scheme and sold sixty-four files, whereas the scheme really did not exist in the first place.

The land was being displayed in Nooriabad. According to Anti-Corruption East, the group is running more schemes that are bring investigated.