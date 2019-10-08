Share:

LAHORE - Fatima Fertilizer recently organised one of the largest dealers consortium events in the history of Pakistan’s fertilizer industry. This was a two-day event from September 30th till October 1st, 2019 at Fatima Fertilizer’s Plant in the area of Mukhtargarh in Sadiqabad. The event also highlighted Fatima Fertilizer’s state of the art manufacturing facilities to the dealers as well as its internationally recognized efficient processes for product manufacturing and quality control. Moreover, the event was also a way to connect with the dealers and address their issues.