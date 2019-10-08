ISLAMABAD - As part of its efforts to thwart the much-hyped November 27 protest call given by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Monday alleged that the agenda behind the anti-government march of the JUI-F chief is not political in nature.
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addressing a Press conference here alleged that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was working on “the foreign forces’ agenda that can cause damage to Kashmir issue at a time when whole nation and State is united” on the matter.
“I will present proofs on whose agenda he (Maulana) is working,” he said ,adding, that the JUI-F chief is using the religion card as well as the students of religious seminaries (madrassas) to further his agenda that is meant for weakening the government.
Maulana is working on an agenda that is supporting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those forces who are working to weaken Pakistan, Gandapur, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan said.
“From the first day, he had been using religion card to grab power in Islamabad, had been arousing the people and using madrassa student for his own political gains,” he added.