Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of its efforts to thwart the much-hyped November 27 protest call given by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf government on Monday alleged that the agenda behind the anti-government march of the JUI-F chief is not political in nature.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addressing a Press conference here al­leged that JUI-F chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman was working on “the foreign forces’ agenda that can cause damage to Kashmir issue at a time when whole nation and State is united” on the matter.

“I will present proofs on whose agenda he (Mau­lana) is working,” he said ,adding, that the JUI-F chief is using the religion card as well as the students of reli­gious seminaries (madras­sas) to further his agenda that is meant for weaken­ing the government.

Maulana is working on an agenda that is support­ing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those forces who are working to weaken Pakistan, Ganda­pur, a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“From the first day, he had been using religion card to grab power in Is­lamabad, had been arous­ing the people and using madrassa student for his own political gains,” he added.