ISLAMABAD - Flagship Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad hosted a Student Council Investiture Ceremony 2019 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularise student body and become responsible citizens here at Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad, said a press release. The student council comprising of AS & A Level, IBDP programme and IGCSE’s vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the college and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi graced the occasion and inducted the school’s Head Boy Sarosh Atif and Head Girl Qirrat Ali as well as the Executive Council Members of all clubs and societies established within the school system. After administering the oath, Ambassador Naqvi along with the Founder and Chairman The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Director International Qualifications Azra Tahir and Principal Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad Muneeze Muzzafar awarded sashes, badges and certificates to the members of the council which were received with immense pride and diligence. The principal congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honourable positions with integrity. She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. She also emphasised on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in the country.

Ambassador Naqvi expressed his views about the ceremony and enlightened the Millennials about his future vision. He encouraged the students to work hard towards their respective clubs/societies and focus on the diligence of punctuality, discipline and planning activities that would be beneficial for the entire student body.

Founder and Chairman The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff of Millennium College Campus I-9/3 and commended the engagement of the students in a variety of clubs and societies such as Environment and WWF Society, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, 4H Club, United Nations Girl Up, Global Entrepreneurship Club, MIT LaunchX Club, Robotics and Auto Engineering and many more.

He emphasised the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised. 64 Millennials were sworn in under the oath as part of the Student Council and promised to strive for the betterment of not only the college but the betterment of the society in general. The Millennium College Flagship Campus I-9/3, Islamabad aims to be a global institution committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research scholarships and professional practices.