Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Monday said Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) studies are essential for country to have actual data of the diseases.

He was addressing the inaugural session of five-day national workshop on Global Burden of the Disease Studies of Pakistan.

The workshop was organised to start formal deliberations on the GBD studies in Pakistan. The workshop is being conducted under the guidance of Ali H. Mokdad, PhD, Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chief Strategy Officer for Population Health at the University of Washington.

The workshop was attended by the representatives of provincial departments of health, academicians, clinicians, researchers and other stakeholders.

Addressing the workshop, Dr. Mirza, said, ‘Prime Minister of Pakistan is very much supportive of the efforts to elaborate the Global Burden Disease estimates in Pakistan, specially to have the actual data for the disease patterns in Pakistan to make universal health services provision to the people of Pakistan.