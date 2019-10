Share:

DUBAI - Gitex, the largest IT exhibition and conference in the Middle East, kicked off on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Center, showcasing the latest trends and product innovations across the world.

A key focus of this year’s Gitex edition is 5G, the super-fast fifth-generation cellular network technology, promising download speeds 10 to 20 times faster than 4G. According to data from Ericsson, there will be 30 million 5G mobile subscriptions in the region by 2024.