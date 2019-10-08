Share:

The quote “Dil hai to jaan aur jahan ha” clearly speaks about your heart health and its everlasting impact on the quality of your life. A vital and the soul contributor of keeping the body alive, by pumping sufficient amount of healthy blood and removing the toxic blood from our bodies so as to keep us alive and breathing. To aware people about heart diseases and the importance of a healthy heart, “World Heart Day” is celebrated on 29th of September every year globally where doctors from all over the world play their part to help spread awareness about these cardiovascular diseases. Health Checks, Public talks, Sports & games and Exhibitions’ are some of the major events of World Heart Day.

Tabba Heart Institute is one of the leading heart institute that aims to provide the best diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients with cardiovascular diseases. Like every year, the institute conducted its event regarding awareness of heart diseases on 27 September 2019. For them prevention is better than cure. The event was not only for the people of old generation but the main focus was also the youth of Pakistan. “Smoking Kills” the warning words are written on packets of every cigarette but we deny the warnings which can and lead to various health consequences among people. Smoking is not only the major cause of cardiovascular diseases other diseases include stress, lack of sleep, lack of exercise, obesity, inactive style etc.

Tabba Heart Institute also held question answer sessions in the seminar where audience asked questions related to the cause, the prevention and what to do when faced with situations like stroke or cardiac arrests. Their queries were properly and answered in detail by multiple specialists from the panel. A nutritionist was also present who guided the people about what diet to take and what exercises to do to keep their heart healthy. The session proved to be a great initiative in order to help people have clarity regarding the seriousness of cardiac diseases. Expert physicians, consultants, healthcare experts, and nutritionists provided guidance to the people, forwarding the narrative to take care of our heart health.

Tabba Heart Institute’s campaign led to raising awareness and help people understand the core problems and attitudes that needed to be fixed. Heart health is greatly neglected in Pakistan, until there is a severe problem that needs medicines or procedures to be fixed. Tabba Heart Institute inspired people to prevent themselves from reaching the stage where they have to worry about heart diseases through evasive costly procedures, and adopt a lifestyle that keeps their hearts healthy.