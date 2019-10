Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed case seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for hearing on October 9.

According to details, court’s registrar office has issued a cause list as per which, Justice Athar Minullah will hear the case. A notice has also been sent to Fawad Chaudhry and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is to be mentioned here that the petition was filed against Fawad Chaudhry under Article 62(1)(f) for concealing his assets.