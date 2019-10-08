Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan here on Tuesday said that inhuman curfew and prolonged clampdown turned occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest graveyard.

Addressing ‘Kashmir Seminar’ at the National Defence University, Masood Khan said that Kashmir dispute was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India. He said that Kashmiris were also a party to Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the ceremony the president said that India was hatching conspiracies to create differences among Kashmiris. He said that New Delhi was making efforts to suppress the independence movement in the held valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Masood Khan hailed Pakistan for its sacrifices and firm support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination.

The president expressed disappointment over the role of UN Security Council and international community for not taking practical steps towards resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Earlier on August 7, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik, had said on Wednesday that the Indian occupied Kashmir turned into a graveyard due to the controversial moves of the New Delhi authorities.

While addressing an event in the federal capital, she had said that a complete blackout prevails in occupied Kashmir. She had detailed that Indian troops are murdering Kashmiri women after raping them. She had urged the Pakistani nation to take streets to protest against Indian aggression against Kashmiris.