Iran and Pakistan improve their relationships with each other and it is proved by Iran and Pakistan gas pipeline . A young Pakistani engineer made this project in 1960 but unfortunately the project got underdeveloped during that time. The project recently passed at agreement sign of growing up to renew the relationship between the countries.

Also called a peace pipeline, the length of the pipeline is 2775km to supply gas to Pakistan from Iran. Due to the sanctions of US was not moving forward, but recently India joined the project and this agreement become powerful. Now the gas come from to Pakistan, then into India also called IPI pipeline. Hence, such agreement becomes an opportunity for an upgrade coming generation to the job easily and build the future of the country.

DURBIBI HAYAT,

Kalatuki.