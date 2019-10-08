Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-e-Islami leadership has taken a jibe at the government for, what it called, imposing restrictions on seminaries. “The government is creating madaris issue at a time when its incapability has been exposed,” said JI chief Sirajul Haq while addressing a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora on Monday. He said the rulers were trying to impose western agenda in the country in the name of madaris reforms. He said the religious seminaries were fortress of Islam, protecting the ideological boundaries of the country. He said at a time when Islamophobia was on the rise in world, madaris were beacons of light and promoting values of Islam. Siraj said the government badly failed to bring reform in any sector. He said unemployment and inflation were touching the skies, common man had no access to justice and majority of the country’s population was deprived of even basic health and