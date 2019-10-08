Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to summon the Rehbar Committee meeting today in order to discuss the upcoming anti-government protest here. Convener of the Committee and leader of the JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani is likely to chair the meeting and members of the committee from all the opposition parties including PML-N and PPP would participate it.

Sources privy to the JUI-F told The Nation that the meeting is likely to discuss the issue of possible arrests by the NAB before the anti-government protest.

The sources further said that the meeting was expected to discuss whether to initiate separate public contact campaigns by the opposition parties or to launch a joint drive. The sources further informed that the meeting would likely to fix date for the All Parties Conference.

It is pertinent to mention that the PPP’s delegation in its last meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman had suggested him to summon the Rehber Committee meeting in order to prepare a complete strategy for the protest in Islamabad.

JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri meanwhile alleged that the PTI has been in making conspiracies against JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his faction asking the party workers to ignore such campaigns and carry on their preparations for the protest.