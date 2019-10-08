Share:

Gujranwala - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is taking steps to upgrade the health sector and all available sources are being used for the purpose.

She said that first phase of distribution of health cards has been started under which 720 million cards will be distributed to the citizens in this year. She said this while talking to the media during her visit to Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology Gujranwala on Monday.

Yasmin Rashid further said necessary reforms are being done in the health sector, 30,000 doctors and paramedicals have been recruited in various government hospitals in this year. She said that Wazirabad institute of Cardiology will soon be upgraded with 200 beds and people of the area could be facilitated in this institute more effectively.

In reply to a question she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should hold sit-in for Kashmir issue as he had enjoyed the chairmanship of Kashmir Committee in past. Minister said that anti dengue measures are being taken by the government across the province, but anti dengue spray is being done only those areas where dengue larva found, because anti dengue spray is harmful to health.

The minister also inspected different wards and asked the patients about their health and facilities being provided by the hospital administration. Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood and DC Naila Baqar were also accompanied with the minister.

Meanwhile, armed men in police uniform snatched 9 kg gold ornaments from the traders at GT road near Gakhar police station. Shahbaz and Azmat shopkeepers of gold market Gujranwala were going to Rawalpindi with 9 kg gold ornaments when they reached near police station G.T road Gakhar a vehicle with blue revolving light forced them to stop. Meanwhile three armed men wearing police uniform entered in their vehicle and snatched gold ornaments worth of millions of rupee on gun point. Police have started investigations.