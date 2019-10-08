Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the clean Karachi campaign cannot succeed without the support of the people and the shopkeepers and residents of the area to keep Karachi clean on a regular basis, instead of throwing garbage around or on the streets , put it in the Katchra Kundis and make it their habit too.

He said this while visiting various areas of UC Bhatai Abad under the Clean Karachi campaign on Monday.

The provincial minister reviewed the cleaning work in Dhani Bakhsh Khaskhali Goth, Bakhtawar Goth, Rashdi Goth, PIA Society and Bhatai Abad and also inspected the cleanliness situation in various streets including Shadi Khan Chowk.

Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also visited Dhani Bakhsh Goth’s sewerage drainage and gave directions for elimination of encroachments on the nullah. On this occasion, the Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also talked to the shopkeepers and the local community and urged them to dump garbage into the trash bins rather than throwing on the roads. Chairman UC Bhatai Abad A D Soomro complained to the provincial minister for non-cooperation of the Water and Sewerage Board staff in the Clean Karachi campaign.

Baloch said that the Clean Karachi Campaign is underway in a better and positive way, under the guidance of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and has strong hope that the people and the government will achieve excellent success through the inter-connected links.

He said that 11,000 tonnes of garbage was being collected and lifted on a daily basis from district Malir and shifting to landfill sites and soon the beautiful shape of the city leader would be restored.