Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas Municipal Committee Chairman Engineer Kamran Shaikh has alleged that Chief Municipal Officer Shafique Ahmed Shah is prejudiced person and implementing on the PPP agenda by creating hurdles in development works of the city because PPP leadership does not want the development of Mirpurkhas.

He further blamed that CMO was making efforts to paralyze the MQM leadership and councilors by his illegal activities.

He was speaking at a hurriedly called press conference in his office here on Monday. Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed and Haq Parast councilors in big numbers were also present.

The chairman further blamed that above CMO had been creating hurdles in acceptance of the annual budget of the MCM 2019-20 as the annual budget was approved with majority in presence of media persons while above officer was not agree to accept the approved budget and no any official letter was yet issued by him in this regard.

He lamented that the CMO was not accepting the authority of chairman Municipal committee Mirpurkhas.

Chairman said that CMO and PPP leadership had put eyes on the huge allocated amount for development works and wanted to digest those funds instead to utilise those funds in development of the city.

He demanded high-ups to take immediate notice of acts of CMO and order impartial inquiry against him.