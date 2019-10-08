Share:

SIALKOT - The dead body of a Lahore-based missing child Taimur Ali was found from local fields in village Bheelokey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil on Monday.

According to the local police, a family of Gujjarpura-Lahore based Ali had reached here to attend the funeral of their relative when the two years old child went missing while playing in a street. Some people found the body in local fields and informed the police.Police said that the reason behind this abduction-cum-murder of this child was not yet ascertained. The police said that it was not yet clear whether the minor child had been molested before strangulation. The police shifted dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating with no clue or arrest.