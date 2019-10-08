Share:

MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it had issued a strong protest to the United States with regard to the detention and interrogation of a Russian parliament member by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“We declare a strong protest in connection with the actions of the U.S. authorities ... This is another hostile action against Russia and its representatives, clearly aimed at further worsening the atmosphere of Russian-American relations,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, Inga Yumasheva, a member of the Russian State Duma, or the lower house of parliament, who had traveled to the United States to attend a forum, was reportedly detained upon arrival at a New York airport and questioned for an hour by the FBI.

“Deeply outraged” by the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the U.S. authorities are not making efforts to normalize relations with Russia or have the ability to control the actions of their special services.

It recalled that the Russian Foreign Ministry representatives were previously kept from attending the forum after their visas were denied, saying that the latest U.S. action was an “arrogant provocation” against the Russian parliament.

“Those who make decisions in Washington should consider where systematic escalation of tension in relations with Russia can lead. Such a policy is short-sighted and dangerous,” the statement said.