KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is keen to introduce integrated solid waste management under which collection, segregation, transfer to GTS, treatment and then dumping at landfill be made in an ‘integrated system.’

This he said on Monday while presiding over a joint meeting of Turkish Company, OZPAK JV (A Clean orld) led by its Chairman Abdul Kadir Turan and Sindh Solid Waste Mangement Authority (SSWMA). The other members of the delegation were Omer Agriman, Nizamettein Kocamese, Kerim Esen, Faik Kucukayazici, Syed Afzal Shah and Ahsan Javed.

The chief minister was assisted by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Local Government Minister Syed nasir Shah, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Special Secretary LG Ishaq Mahar, MD SSWMA Asif Ikram and MD PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh. Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah said that the Turkish Company was working for cleanliness work in Lahore. He added that the company was interested in work with Sindh government.

The chief minister said that he has a plan to develop integrated solid waste management. “I mean the company responsible for the cleanliness work should collect trash door-to-door, then transfer to GTS where they segregate the trash such as municipal waste, hospital and industrial waste and utilize the reusable waste for power or gas generation and production of fertilizer and set on fire the remaining trash at Landfill site in environment-friendly manner,” he said.

Shah said that his government was ready to allocate six most modern Garbage Transfer Station on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, if any company was interested, otherwise the provincial government would develop them from its own resources.

The company told the chief minister that they were doing good job in Lahore and the beautiful city Karachi would give a different look when they would start their work in the city. At this the chief minister said that he was ready to allocate them two districts for garbage lifting but for the purpose wither they would have to participate in the bidding or file their unsolicited proposal.

The Turkish company said that they were ready to work with Sindh government on PPP mode. The chief minister called his PPP Unit MD Khalid Shaikh and held his meeting with them [Turkish Company]. The PPP Unit chief briefed the Turkish Company delegation about the PPP mode partnership and the government support. He gave them details of the projects ready for launching on PPP mode, including cleanliness work in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Larkana Divisions.

The company said they would study the PPP Units papers and incentives and concession agreements offered by the provincial government and would come up again within 30 days.

On the directive of the chief minister, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, MD SSWMA Asif Ikram also held another meeting with the visiting Turkish team. They agreed to work together on Karachi in the Integrated Solid Waste Management as envisaged by the chief minister.

They said that the company would discuss the proposals in their board and would come again with their proposals. However, they said they would participate in cleanliness of the two or three districts of the city.