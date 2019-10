Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday acquitted three accused, including the stepbrother of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal, in the murder case of the accountability chairman’s parents. The court said there was a lack of sufficient evidence against the suspects Naveed Iqbal, Abbas Shakir and Ameen Ali. The three had been arrested by the police in 2011 after the murder of Malik Abdul Hameed and Zarina Bibi over a money dispute.