National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former Director General (DG) Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani in another case.

NAB would arrest Qaimkhani in assets beyond known sources of income case.

Related authorities have sent an application to Chairman NAB for issuance of arrest warrants in another case.

Liaquat Qaimkhani is already in jail in Ibn e Qasim case under the corruption charges of millions of rupees on name of renovation of Ibn e Qasim Park.

Equipment worth millions of rupees was also recovered from the house of Qaimkhani during raid but he denied of possession of most of the things.

Former DG Parks said that he lived in a joint family system and vehicles that had been recovered from his house were not of him but of family members and other relatives.