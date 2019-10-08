Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Nawaz Sharif’s application praying the court to hear the ‘other side’ too before deciding the judge’s video leak controversy.

A dual bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition as well as his new application in which Sharif had adopted that since the court had made judge Malik’s affidavit part of record, it was mandatory to hear the point of view of the other side as well before deciding the controversy.

In the petition, the former prime minister requested the court to review his sentencing in Al-Azizia case in light of new information that had come to light.

During the hearing, his counsel Khawaja Haris adopted that the court should establish facts of the case before proceeding further.

He requested that the court also needed to decide whether the previous bench had conducted a fair trial into the Al-Azizia reference against his client.

At this, Justice Kayani said that the court would look into how the events that took place after the verdict was issued had any bearing on the court verdict.

Then, the court issued notices to the NAB and postponed the hearing in Nawaz’ bail plea and all other applications for two weeks for further proceedings.

In another petition, main character of this controversy, Nasir Butt, has submitted forensic reports and other documentary evidence to authenticate the video in which former accountability judge Arshad Malik confessed to having convicted the ex-PM under duress.

It contained documentary evidence against the former accountability judge. Nasir Butt contended before the IHC that he was senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the UK and he intended to place certain evidence on record but when he visited Pakistan’s High Commission in the UK and tried to hand over the documents to the staff, they did not cooperate.

Butt requested the court to permit documents to be placed on record of the appeal against conviction of Nawaz Sharif in

the Al-Azizia reference “in order to secure the ends of justice as well as to prevent the abuse of process of court”.

The notarised copies of transcript of audio recording of the conversation between Butt and judge Malik, transcript of video-cum-audio recording of the conversation, affidavit of the petitioner, forensic reports of audio and video recordings and a USB containing copies of the original audio and video-cum-audio recordings of the conversations were attached with the petition.

The petition referred to the video that was released on July 6 during the press conference of PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Mohammad Asif and others. In the video, judge Malik was telling Butt that he had convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference under pressure.

However, judge Malik rejected the allegations and issued a press release the following day and on July 11 submitted an affidavit before the IHC that had been made part of court record.

He further alleged that Nasir Butt had met the judge and threatened him regarding the video leak by accused Janjua. While the judge at that time showed his ignorance about any such video, Butt told him that it would be shown to him soon. According to the petition, it is the right of the petitioner to contest these allegations and the court may give him opportunity

to bring the documentary evidence on record.