LOS ANGELES (GN): Naomie Harris believes that the new Bond film will shock audiences.

The 43-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Eve Moneypenny after appearing in ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’ - says ‘No Time To Die’ has ‘’massive surprises’’ to keep 007 fans excited.

Speaking to GQ Hype, she said: ‘’It’s a tie-up of ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people.’’

Harris also suggested that Daniel Craig’s James Bond will be more in touch with his emotions in this film. She added: ‘’I would say he’s reconnected with his heart. We’re definitely seeing a Bond who’s more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love. ‘’At the end of ‘Spectre’ there are women he gives his career up for: there’s no more emotional attachment that that. It’s just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy.’’