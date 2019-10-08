Share:

ISLAMABAD - Olympics Solidarity Taekwondo Technical Training course started here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is conducting the course with the help of International Olympics Committee (IOC) and Pakistan Olympics Association (POA). Iranian coach Hafez Madavi is supervising the course. The opening ceremony was held at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), in which PTF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja, Finance Secretary Jalal-ud-din Haider, Secretary Murtaza Hassan and coaches from across the country were present. Total 195 Pakistani coaches from different affiliated departments and provinces are taking part in the course, which will conclude on October 13. While speaking at the occasion, PTF President Lt Col Wasim said: “The course will help in promoting taekwondo in the country. The presence of Madavi will boost skills of our local coaches and help them learn new techniques. I am thankful to IPC Minister Dr. Fahmida Mirza and PSB DG Arif Ibrahim for providing facilities and their support to conduct the course.”