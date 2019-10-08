Share:

Recently, the world bank in collaboration with UKaid and Australian The government launched the report as ‘Pakistan@100’ on Pakistan. The report highlights the issues from Health, education, women empowerment, environmental sustainability to investment and recommended solutions so that the country can become middle income by the end of the 2047 year.

The report is widely researched by experts in different fields and its first kind of report has been launched so for. Since Pakistan has more than sixty percent youth population. So, the target of this report is to reach youth population while pursuing government to utilize properly this asset. Everyone can download report freely from the world bank Website.

GUNES MENGHWAR,

Umerkot.