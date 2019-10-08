Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in China in the wee hours of Tuesday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Premier of the State Council of the Peoples Republic of China Li Keqiang to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

The Prime Minister was received by Chinese Culture Minister Luo Shugang on his arrival at the Beijing airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to China was also present at the airport to receive PM Imran.

During the visit Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet the country s top leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiyar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gilani and senior officials.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will join the Prime Minister’s meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

Chinese PM Li Keqiang will separately host banquets in honour of the Prime Minister. A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers.

The visit of the prime minister is in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August 2019.