Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has Tuesday said that PM Imran Khan’s visit to China will promote cooperation in fields of economy and investment, and will further strengthen the strategic relations between both countries.

The SAPM said in a series of tweets that the visit will make the deep and everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China stronger. Pakistan-China friendship – higher than the Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey – is a depiction of love whose echo is heard across the nations, she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping during his visit and exchange views over critical situation in India-occupied Kashmir (IoK), the SAPM added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further told that the premier will inform the Chinese leadership about the historic decisions made by the government regarding implementations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked China for backing Pakistan’s stance in supporting the oppressed people of IoK.