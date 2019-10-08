Share:

President Arif Alvi on Monday promulgated an ordinance to provide for the establishment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, reported by Radio Pakistan.

The ordinance was promulgated by the president on October 5 in exercise of his powers under clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution, and issued here on Monday.

The Ordinance extends to the whole of Pakistan. Section 1 of the Ordinance shall come into force at once, and other provisions shall come into force on such dates as the prime minister may, by notification in the official gazette, appoint.

The establishment of the CPEC Authority is aimed at accelerating the pace of CPEC related activities, find new drivers of growth, unlock the potential of interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also embarked on an extremely important two-day visit to China at the invitation of premier of the State Council of the Peoples’ Republic of China Li Keqiang.

“The Chief of Army Staff will join the Prime Minister’s meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping,” announced the Foreign Office on Monday.

The prime minister would have meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will separately host banquets in honour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.