ISLAMABAD - Serena Hotels hosted a panel discussion under its Public Diplomacy Initiative ‘Raabta’ on ‘Enterprising Peace – Regional Stability for Economic Prosperity’. The panel of experts, curated by Ms. Sidra Iqbal, a prominent broadcast journalist, featured Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman FBR, Dr. Prof. Khalida Ghous, Human Rights and International Relations Activist, Fahd Husain, senior journalist and Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS). Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan was the keynote speaker. The discussion revolved around regions and states that are not necessarily in overt conflict, but that are institutionally and economically weak and vulnerable to international threats and instability.