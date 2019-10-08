Share:

SARGODHA - A 12-year-old seminary student mysteriously died in police custody at Bhalwal police station. Police sources said that two minor students including Abdul Aleem (12) resident of Chichawatni and Muhammad Shoaib (11) of Lahore were found at Bhalwal railway station. Both the students were irked by their teacher’s torture and ran away from Madrisa Jamia Muhammadia Ghazi Abad Lahore two days ago. The police said they kept them in custody and informed their parents. The police added that Shoaib’s parents reached there from Lahore and child had been handed over to them while other student remained at police station. District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said that Abdul Aleem had been moved to Tehsil Headquarter hospital Bhalwal for medication but he expired in the hospital. The DPO told the media that investigation would be preceded on all aspects. Father of deceased student also demanded probe into the matter to bring out the factual position.