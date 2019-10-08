Share:

LONDON - Chris Silverwood has been appointed the new head coach of the England men’s team, the England and Wales Cricket Board stated on Monday. Silverwood, 44, has been promoted from the role of bowling coach. He succeeds Trevor Bayliss in the role, after the Australian stepped down following England’s 2-2 draw in the Ashes against Australia, having guided them to their maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 title earlier this year. “We are delighted to confirm Chris as England Men’s Head Coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate,” Ashley Giles, ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket, said. “I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years. He has performed exceptionally well during his role as an assistant coach and has the ultimate respect of the players that have worked with him.”