ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bullish trend as KSE 100-index went up by 603.50 points (1.83 %) to close at 33,636.82 points. A total of 392,157,620 shares were traded compared to the trade of 261,816,440 shares during the previous trading day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.113 billion compared to Rs 7.471 billion during last trading day. Out of 422 companies, share prices of 321 companies recorded increase, 84 companies registered decrease whereas17 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 39,949,500 shares and price per share of Rs 9.82, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 24,708,500 and price per share of Rs 10.20 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,879,500 and price per share of Rs 4.11. The top advancer was Rafhan Maize with the increase of Rs 288.99 per share, closing at Rs 6200 while Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs 150 per share, closing at Rs 5800. The top decliners were Philip Morris Pak with the decrease of Rs 159.99 per share, closing at Rs 3040 and Pak Tobacco XD with the decrease of Rs 93 per share closing at Rs 2307.