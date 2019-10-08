Share:

Rawalpindi/islamabad - Incidents of street crimes and house robberies are on the rise in twin cities as in latest incident a gang of six robbers suffocated an old woman to death during a house robbery in limits of Police Station New Town, informed sources on Monday.

The robbers also mugged foreign and Pakistani currency, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables after killing the female house owner, they added.

Similarly, another house robbery attempt was made in a house in heavily guarded F-6 sector of Islamabad, sources added.

According to sources, a woman namely Khalida Pervin, resident of Satellite Town appeared before PS New Town officials stating she woke up at 5:40am and was about to offer Fajr prayers when a gang of six unknown men stormed into her house. She said they started beating us and were asking about whereabouts of a doctor. She said she expressed her unawareness about the doctor being asked by the men. The victim lady added the robbers pulled out pistols and made the entire family hostage in a room on gunpoint. Later on, the four robbers kept searching the house and collected 4000 Saudi Riyals, 1200 dollars, Rs50,000, gold ornaments and 5 mobile phones, she said. “The robbers were beating my mother when my sister Nasira Alvi tried to stop them. Then the robbers put a piece of cloth on mouth of my mother and suffocated her to death,” she added. The applicant mentioned the robbers made off with the cash and gold after killing her mother. She told police she can recognise the robbers if an identification parade is done by police. She asked police to register a case against the robbers. Taking action, Police lodged a case against robbers under sections 302/396 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investigation.

Meanwhile, a gang of robbers also stormed into a house located at F-6 sector of Islamabad but could not loot the inmates. Police responded to the complaint of the house owner and inspected the crime scene besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses, they said.

CPO Faisal Rana took serious notice over the death of a woman during an alleged robbery in the area of New Town. According to a police spokesman, show cause notices were served to the SHO while SDPO received an explanation notice.

CPO also visited crime scene along with SSP Investigations Faisal Kamran, and SP Rawal Asif Masood. He directed his subordinates to arrest the accused within 72 hours. Specials teams have been constituted, he said.