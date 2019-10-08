Share:

SHIKARPUR - At least three Station House Officers (SHOs) and one cop sustained injuries in clash erupted between truck drivers and police next to Sultan Kot Town at section of National Highway over allegedly taking bribe from drivers, here at late Sunday night.

According the FIR lodged with Sultan Kot Police Station, that three SHOs including Shahnawaz Khoso, Abdul Waheed Mangi and Muhammad Shabhan Kunbhar and constable Ahmed Nawaz sustained injuries when they tried to stop trucks, following the information of smuggling Irani Oil through their trucks.

The truck drivers carried attack and injured police officers, read the FIR.

After clash all injured police personnel were shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur where their condition was said to be out of danger.

On the other hand, speaking to the media persons truck drivers alleged that police demanded bribe from them, on it, we blocked the road and clash erupted and refuted all allegations levelled on them by police and termed a fake FIR had been lodged against them.

After a while, police re-opened the road for vehicular and started its investigation into the matter.