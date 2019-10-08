Share:

US - The US says it is stepping aside for an imminent Turkish operation against Kurdish-led forces within Syria that have until now been a key US ally.

Kurdish militias played a major role in defeating the Islamic State (IS) group, but Turkey regards them as terrorists.

The US - which has hundreds of troops in north-eastern Syria - has begun to withdraw them from border areas.

The main Kurdish-led force has condemned the pullout and accused the US of abandoning its fighters. In January, President Trump threatened to “devastate Turkey economically” if it attacked Kurdish forces. Turkey ‘ready to set up Syria safe zone’ Why the battle for northern Syria matters

However, a White House statement issued on Sunday makes no reference to the Kurdish fighters.

The statement followed a phone call between President Donald Trump and Turkish President RecepTayyipErdogan.

What did the White House say?

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria,” the statement said.

“The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the Isis territorial ‘Caliphate’, will no longer be in the immediate area.”

The White House also said that Turkey would take over all responsibility for IS fighters captured by Kurdish forces over the past two years. Kurds in north-eastern Syria have been protesting against Mr Erdogan’s plan to set up a “safe-zone” there

More than 12,000 men are held on suspicion of being IS members in Kurdish-controlled camps located south of the Turkey’s planned “safe zone”. At least 4,000 of them are foreign nationals.

This represents a significant shift in US policy - President Trump acting against the advice of many in the Pentagon and state department. It risks a recasting of alliances in Syria. The Kurds may be forced to seek an accommodation with the Assad government.

The potential chaos could facilitate a resurgence of IS. Indeed the US withdrawal of its forces from the border area may herald the full withdrawal of troops from Syria that Mr Trump has long wanted.It marks a betrayal of Washington’s Kurdish allies, a betrayal that many other countries in the region will note with alarm. Both the Saudis and the Israelis are increasingly realising that Mr Trump’s robust rhetoric is rarely matched by actions.

Last month the Syria Study Group, a bipartisan body commissioned by Congress, stated in its final report that the US still has significant security interests in Syria and retains some policy levers with which to influence events there. But that is clearly not Present Trump’s view.