LAHORE - A four-member delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by its Chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday called on Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain here at the Wapda House.

The delegation briefed the high-ups about the recently-introduced reforms by PCB to revamp structure of domestic cricket in Pakistan and the opportunities for sponsorship of the Regional Cricket Associations. The Wapda chairman said that Wapda is committed to promoting sports and taking Pakistan cricket forward by lending a hand to bring improvement in domestic structure. “Wapda takes promotion of sports as its national obligation,” he said.

Terming the reforms a paradigm shift, the Wapda chairman said that his organization is keen to support the PCB for betterment of cricket in Pakistan. During briefing by the PCB, Wapda officials provided their input relating to structure and composition of the Regional Cricket Associations, timelines of restructuring, tiers of decision making, sponsorship mode, financial model and bidding parameters, etc. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani lauded Wapda’s role in promotion of sports including cricket and wellbeing of sportspersons in the country for more than five decades. “The PCB recognises the contribution of the Wapda Chairman in restructuring process of domestic cricket. The sole idea behind restructuring of domestic cricket is to ensure excellence in Pakistan’s cricket,” the PCB chief said.

PCB Director Domestic Cricket Operation Haroon Rashid made a detailed presentation on the new domestic structure. PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid briefed the Wapda high-ups about principal sponsorship rights. PCB Senior General Manager Legal Affairs Salman Naseer apprised the participants of legal aspects of newly introduced domestic structure.

Wapda Member (Finance) Muhammad Ikram Khan, Wapda Sports Board President and Managing Director (Admin) Khalid Saleem, Advisor Wapda Sports Shafqat Rana, Wapda Cricket Team Manager Syed Haroon Masood and others were also present during the briefing.