Share:

ISLAMABAD - Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Mudassar Razak Arain have been re-elected as Chairman and President of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) respectively for further four years. The PNF General Council’s annual meeting was held in a local hotel in Karachi on Monday, in which Syed Gohar Raza was also elected as Secretary General. Muhammad Saleem, who supervised the elections and announced the new office bearers of the PNF, said: “All office bearers were elected unanimously and election was held according to the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) policy. The office bearers are Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan (Chairman), Mudassar Razak Arain (President), Syed Touqeer Ahmed Burni (Senior Vice President), Malik Sameen Khan (Vice President), Lt Col (R) Ghulam Murtaza Shah (Vice President), Shazia Yousaf (Vice President), Muhammad Musharaf Khan(Vice President), Syed Gohar Raza (Secretary General), Quratul Ain (Associate Secretary), Tanveer Ahmed (Associate Secretary), Muhammad Riaz(Associate Secretary), Sohail Ahmed (Treasurer). “Six members of the Executive Committee were also elected. The members are Nisar Ahmed (Gilgit/Baltistan), Ch Yasir Maqbool (AJK), Ms. Nisha Sultan (PWNA), Ijazul Haq (Sindh), Rehana Toqeer (Balochistan) and Anwar Ahmed Ansari (NUA),” Saleem added. Director PSB Coaching Centre Karachi Rafique Pirza was also present as observer of the PSB. Pirza appreciated the election procedure and congratulated the new office bearers of the PNF. Re-elected PTF President Mudassar thanked all the members of the General Council for showing trust in him. He assured that the PNF will take all possible steps for promotion of netball in the country.